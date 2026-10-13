 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's rumoured new romance?

Insiders say Jennifer Lopez likes that Keith Urban is a “megastar”

By
Nasir Arshad
|

Published October 13, 2026

Insiders say Jennifer Lopez likes that Keith Urban is a “megastar”
Insiders say Jennifer Lopez likes that Keith Urban is a “megastar”

Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are reportedly growing closer, though neither has publicly confirmed a romance. 

The speculation rests on unnamed sources in a stream of recent reports, and there is no on-record confirmation.

Lopez, 57, and Urban, 58, became friends as American Idol judges. 

Read more: Jennifer Lopez shares a scary new chapter in life after many heartbreaks

Urban ended his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman in 2025, and Lopez split from Ben Affleck in 2024. 

One report says Lopez reached out to Urban after his split. 

Sources quoted by outlets say Urban is “a megastar” in his own right, so wouldn’t be intimidated by her fame, and has a more laid-back style than her past partners. 

One source said they were “still very much in the friend zone”.

The claims are unconfirmed. 

Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel in May that she was single, and she has said she would only date someone new if she felt they were good enough.

Urban has also been linked to a 26-year-old country singer for the past few months. 

Woman’s Day reported that the pair laughed off earlier rumours that they were exploring a relationship in private.

Read more: Ojani Noa takes jab at Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck

Make us preferred on Google
Judi Dench on retirement: 'No!'
Judi Dench on retirement: 'No!'
'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr., dies aged 34
'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr., dies aged 34
Selma Blair arrested after alleged incident on Delta flight to New York
Selma Blair arrested after alleged incident on Delta flight to New York
Kyle MacLachlan reveals auditioning for 'Grey's Anatomy' role
Kyle MacLachlan reveals auditioning for 'Grey's Anatomy' role
Joe Manganiello responds to Sofía Vergara's 'narcissistic man' post
Joe Manganiello responds to Sofía Vergara's 'narcissistic man' post
'Big Brother' season 8 contestant Amber Siyavus dies at 46
'Big Brother' season 8 contestant Amber Siyavus dies at 46
Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release
Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release
Katie Price 'has no words' for ex husband's rape allegations
Katie Price 'has no words' for ex husband's rape allegations