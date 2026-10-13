Jennifer Lopez's rumoured new romance?

Insiders say Jennifer Lopez likes that Keith Urban is a “megastar”

Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are reportedly growing closer, though neither has publicly confirmed a romance.

The speculation rests on unnamed sources in a stream of recent reports, and there is no on-record confirmation.

Lopez, 57, and Urban, 58, became friends as American Idol judges.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez shares a scary new chapter in life after many heartbreaks

Urban ended his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman in 2025, and Lopez split from Ben Affleck in 2024.

One report says Lopez reached out to Urban after his split.

Sources quoted by outlets say Urban is “a megastar” in his own right, so wouldn’t be intimidated by her fame, and has a more laid-back style than her past partners.

One source said they were “still very much in the friend zone”.

The claims are unconfirmed.

Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel in May that she was single, and she has said she would only date someone new if she felt they were good enough.

Urban has also been linked to a 26-year-old country singer for the past few months.

Woman’s Day reported that the pair laughed off earlier rumours that they were exploring a relationship in private.

Read more: Ojani Noa takes jab at Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck