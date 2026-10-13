At least five killed as Rehman Baba Express derails near Multan, several injured

Rescue workers carry out operations around the derailed coaches of the Rehman Baba Express near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan, October 13, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

All 15 coaches reportedly came off tracks near Sher Shah Bridge.

Injured passengers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

One passenger says accident occurred around 5:15am.

MULTAN: At least five passengers were killed and several others injured after all 15 coaches of the Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan early Tuesday, according to police, prompting rescue operations and a response from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for treatment, while rescue teams continued operations at the accident site.

The accident occurred at around 5:15am, according to a passenger.

The train was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, according to earlier police information.

Rescue officials said 13 coaches had been cleared, while rescue work was continuing in one coach.

Further details about the condition of the injured and the circumstances surrounding the deaths were awaited.

A passenger told reporters that workers had repaired the nuts and bolts of coach number nine near Rohri before the accident.

The claim has not been independently verified, and it was not immediately clear whether the reported repair was linked to the derailment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and expressed concern over the passengers injured in the accident.

He directed the relevant authorities to speed up rescue operations and ensure the injured received the best possible medical treatment without delay.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been officially established. Pakistan Railways and relevant authorities are expected to provide further details as rescue operations progress.

The accident adds to a series of serious railway incidents in Pakistan.

In August 2023, the derailment of the Hazara Express near Nawabshah in Sindh killed at least 30 people and injured more than 100, raising renewed concerns about railway safety and maintenance.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.