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Princess Eugenie shares life update after shocking move with sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie takes key step as controversies surrounding Andrew, Fergie resurface

By
A. Akmal
|

Published October 13, 2026

Princess Eugenie shares life update after shocking move with sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie shares life update after shocking move with sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie made her first statement following a difficult decision she has had to take given the current circumstances.

King Charles’s nieces have had to keep a low-profile as their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s controversies continue to make headlines. Eugenie and Beatrice had taken a break from the public eye to focus on their families.

Eugenie, who recently welcomed her baby girl with husband Jack Brooksbank, seemed to have confirmed the ongoing speculation about what the future holds for their future in the royal family.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take heartbreaking step amid Andrew bombshell

“Happy 8 years married my love,” Eugenie wrote in her post.

“What you can't hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way... so thoughtful, caring, and best Dada there is to our 3,” she continued. “Couldn't have wished for a better partner.”



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