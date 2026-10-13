‘Breaking Bad’ costars lead tributes after RJ Mitte’s death at 34

RJ Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-stars are remembering him after his passing on Monday, October 12.

The actor and film producer was best known for playing Walter White Jr. (also known as Flynn), the teenage son of Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Skyler White (played by Anna Gunn) on the acclaimed AMC crime drama.

He played the character, which is also known as Flynn, on all five seasons before breathing his last at the young age of age 34.

READ MORE: RJ Mitte's real cause of death revealed

Shortly after his the rep confirmed the disability rights activist’s death his reel life family reacted to the heartbreaking news and showered him with heartfelt tributes.

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader in the series, which aired from 2008 to 2013, penned, “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set.”

“He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed,” he added. “I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the series, said that he was “heartbroken” after hearing the news.

“I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Michael D. Coffey, who chose the founder of the nonprofit organization to play him in Triumph, the film he wrote based on his own life, said that he and the actor “instantly bonded like brothers.”

He praised the Jackson-born artist, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three. “RJ will be greatly missed by the many, many lives he touched,” the filmmaker concluded.

Actress and disability rights activist Marlee Matlin shared a remembrance on Instagram for her fellow activist.

“My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte,” Matlin wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her posing with the last actor and their Switched at Birth costar Ryan Lane. “You’ll always have a place in my heart.”

Lea Thompson, who also appeared in Switched at Birth alongside him, described Mitte as “joyous, professional, and kind” in an Instagram tribute on Monday.

“I am so broken hearted to hear of his passing,” Thompson wrote. “May his memory be a blessing. Rest in peace RJ your work inspired so many.”

READ MORE: RJ Mitte's true intentions on 'Breaking Bad' laid bare after his death