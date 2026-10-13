Kelly Osbourne gets candid about health struggles: 'Worst year'

Kelly Osbourne is priortising her healing journey after enduring a difficult year marked by grief, heartbreak and struggles with her health.

The Fashion Police alum revealed that she has gained nearly 30 pounds since appearing at the 2026 BRIT Awards in February, where her dramatic weight loss sparked widespread concern following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” Kelly told The Sun in a recent interview. “When I saw them, I couldn’t f--king believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else.”

She clarified that her weight loss was not the result of an eating disorder, explaining, “It wasn’t an eating disorder. I just couldn’t do anything for myself. Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up.”

Ozzy died in July 2025 at age 76. Following his death, Kelly also experienced a public split from former fiancé Sid Wilson, describing the period as “the worst year” of her life.

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“In so many ways, I can’t even explain to you,” she said. “But it’s also been really beautiful because I’ve learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much.”

Amid her struggles, Kelly sought help and credits therapist and life coach Chris Miller with transforming her life. She also hopes people will show greater compassion toward those facing private battles.

“No one knows what people are dealing with in private,” she added.

Kelly also addressed speculation about plastic surgery, firmly denying the rumours.

“I’ve not f--king had plastic surgery,” she said, explaining that she has only received Botox between her eyebrows and in her jaw to help with teeth grinding and migraines.

“This is the face that God and my family gave me,” she continued, “and whether you like it or not, that’s up to you, but I’m alright with it.”