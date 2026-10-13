Archie, Lilibet's good news delights Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a sigh of relief after Archie and Lilibet's UK milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK in August with their little ones, hoping to begin a fresh chapter after living six years in California.

In September, Archie and Lilibet began school in the UK, and their parents got back to their respective work.

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However, their priority was their children and making them feel settled in their new home.

An insider told People about Meghan's feelings: "The kids have adjusted well, and that’s the most important thing to her."

As the couple arrived in England, "their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school," said the source.

The report stated, "Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.

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"During the week, while the kids are in school, they’re working. They’re enjoying family weekends together."