King Charles takes decisive step to put Andrew in place after legal stunt

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s celebration from his recent legal win is seemingly cut short by a fresh inconvenience, approved by King Charles.

In seemed clear from the statement issued by Buckingham Palace that King wanted no part in his brother’s legal action against the Thames Valley Police. A spokesperson had cleared that the disgraced ex-prince is not allowed to use his allowance for the proceedings.

While Charles had not directly said anything on the matter, it is understood that the new headache was very unappreciated by him.

READ MORE: Ex-prince Andrew brews big plans as pals encourage outrageous action

And it appears the monarch could be using an opportunity as petty revenge to teach his brother a lesson.

Andrew, who was stripped off of his royal titles and honours, had officially handed over Royal Lodge following his move to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – a major step down from the Windsor estate.

He was reportedly disgruntled by the move already and now he is set to get new neighbours he would not like.

The King has been given greenlight for a bog project at his Norfolk residence, where a herd of rare British White cattle has now been introduced to a field, right next to Andrew’s home.

The new change in Andrew’s neighbourhood could see, “if the tide be out, an apparently limitless expanse of gleaming - and often steaming – ooze”, per Hello!.

READ MORE: Andrew hands over Royal Lodge to Crown Estate

This comes after a judge ruled Andrew’s February arrest by Thames Valley Police as “unlawful”. The case will follow-up in the next year but this win had boosted Andrew’s confidence.