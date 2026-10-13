Cardi B’s cleaning video goes viral: No VIP treatment at grandpa’s house!

Cardi B may be a rap superstar, but a visit to her grandparents’ home proved that fame doesn’t come with an exemption from household chores.

The Grammy winner’s video has gone viral after footage showed her sweeping, scrubbing and hosing down floors while visiting her paternal family in Castañuelas, a municipality in the Dominican Republic’s Montecristi province.

The unexpected cleaning session took place during a birthday trip, as the Please Me singer celebrated her 34th birthday with family.

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The candid footage was shared online by her father, known to fans as Papa Bardi, offering a glimpse of the star away from the glitz and glamour of celebrity life.

Rather than posing for cameras or enjoying the VIP treatment, the I Like It songstress was seen putting on her flip flops and getting to work around the family home.

The internet had plenty to say about the down-to-earth moment.

One fan hilariously summed up the scene, writing, “Cardi B is a celebrity everywhere else, but at Grandpa’s house, she’s just another unemployed child who has chores to do!”

The comment was accompanied by laughing, crying and heart emojis.

Others responded with birthday wishes and affection, with one admirer calling her beautiful, while another suggested that her willingness to help out was nothing new, writing, “She’s always been like this.”

The footage offered fans a relatable family moment, showing a different side of the chart-topping artist

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