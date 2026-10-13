Meghan renews 'war' with Princess Kate as Harry, William decide to talk

Will Meghan Markle's renewed rivalry with Princess Kate create obstacles for Prince William and Prince Harry's peace talks? It appears so.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rang alarm bells in the Palace with their shocking return to England in August. And it was not a small visit; the Sussexes confirmed they are in the UK for an extended stay.

Initially, Meghan maintained silence, with not much social media posting or public appearances. But now this is not the case.

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Over the past week, the former Suits actress was all over the internet and on news outlets' front pages.

From meeting activist Malala Yousafzai to marking International Day of the Girl with a meaningful collab, she dominated the headlines.

Not only that, Archie and Lilibet's update in the form of a video was also shared following their school privacy invasion incident.

At the same time, Princess Kate stepped out for royal engagements in Belfast. However, it appeared that her outings were overshadowed as Meghan's social media game is strong.

Speaking of the possible renewed war between the two ladies, former MP and columnist Nadine Dorries gave credit to Meghan as she "knows how to snatch the spotlight," alerting Princess Catherine to step up and win this "media war."

As per the Daily Mail, she wrote, "Love her or loathe her, Meghan knows how to snatch the spotlight. The past week has been marked by a renewed media blitz from the Duchess, and all eyes are on her again. Which is exactly how she wants it to be.

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"Was the timing a coincidence? In my opinion, it wasn’t. Meghan knows exactly how to divert attention her way."