Hailee Steinfeld cheering for Josh Allen sparks comparisons with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been dragged into the conversation as Hailee Steinfeld is winning over NFL fans with her enthusiastic support for husband Josh Allen.

On Monday, October 12, the Pitch Perfect star was captured cheering passionately for her husband during Bills’ football clash against the Los Angeles Rams.

The official NFL account shared a clip of the moment on social media.

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In the video, the actress and singer can be seen enthusiastically shouting, “Go, Josh! Let’s go, Josh!” with clenched fists from a packed sideline suite as the Bills quarterback battled to lead his team to victory.

Her reaction sparked comparisons with The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker’s appearances at her husband Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce’s games.

“Keep her coming to more games — we love her!!” one fan wrote.

Another commenter offered a more pointed comparison, declaring, “much better then taylor.”

A third fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Oammgeee i love hailee she is so better than Taylor Swift in the stands.”

Others were simply delighted to see the Sinners actress showing her support for Allen.

Notably, he helped his team secure a dramatic 37-34 overtime victory, capping a thrilling contest at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

For the unversed, Steinfeld and Allen began dating in 2023 before getting engaged in late 2024.

The couple married on May 31, 2025, in California and welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Swift, meanwhile, began dating the NFL star in July 2023, got engaged on August 26, 2025, and finally got married on July 3.

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