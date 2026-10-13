Alex Warren takes fans behind the scenes of ‘The Voice’ with Adam Levine

Alex Warren shared a fun-filled photo dump featuring The Voice behind the scenes with Adam Levine.

The Ordinary hitmaker is set to appear on The Voice as a guest mentor/battle advisor for Team Adam Levine in a Season 30 episode, scheduled to air on Monday, October 12.

The same day the 26-year-old took to social media to post several snapshots capturing his time on the singing competition.

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“Just texted my mom to tune in to me on the voice tn,” he captioned the post, giving the update a playful, personal touch.

In the first photo, the TikTok famed singer can be seen sitting in one of The Voice’s iconic rotating red chairs, with his hand hovering just above the buzzer.

Another photo shows him peeking out from behind the chair while Levine poses in front of it.

The pair also shared the frame in several other pictures, giving fans more glimpses of their time together on set.

The latest season will see the Maroon 5 frontman return to the coaching chair, with Warren lending his perspective to contestants as they navigate the competition’s battle rounds.

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