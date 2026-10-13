Harry, Meghan get update on royal Christmas in new statement: 'Save the dates'

King Charles' team sparked excitement among fans with a new update on Christmas events, amid discussions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential reunion with the royals during the festive season.

On October 13, the Royal Collection Trust's official Instagram page issued details about the Christmas decorations at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Windsor Castle.

The statement reads, "It’s 73 days until Christmas Day, but no need to stress; that’s ages away. More excitingly, it’s only 37 days until our first Christmas decorations go up for the year!

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"As always, we’ll be making the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Windsor Castle look beautiful for the festive season.

"We’ll also have our special Christmas shop at the Royal Mews open again this year.

"So, save the dates, and get planning for a royal winter trip:

"Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh 19 November 2026 to 4 January 2027. Windsor Castle, 26 November 2026 to 4 January 2027. Royal Mews, London Christmas Shop, 13 November 2026 to 4 January 2027."

Royal fans are also curious about the Christmas invitation to the Sussexes, as they are now in the UK.

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Sources indicate that the royal family has not yet shown any intention of including the Sussexes in their festive events.