Bruno Mars gets sentimental with sweet message for father

Bruno Mars is paying a heartfelt tribute to his father Peter "Pedrito" Hernandez with an emotional family photo.

On Monday, October 12, the Die With a Smile chart-topper took to social media to share a black-and-white photograph of several hands resting together on a conga drum.

The image was accompanied by a sweet message reflecting on the musical memories he shares with his father and brother.

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“My Father taught my brother and I how to play percussion at a young age,” the Talking To The Moon hitmaker wrote, recalling how his father introduced them to music during their childhood.

He also expressed his love for the special moment captured in the photograph, adding, “I love this photo of our hands now together on a conga.”

The Grammy winner concluded the heartfelt caption with a loving message to his brother and father, writing, “Love You E. Love You Pops.”

The intimate photograph offers a glimpse into a family tradition that began when Mars and his brother were young.

Their hands coming together on the same instrument serve as a touching reminder of the memories they created through music.

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