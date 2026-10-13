Prince Harry, Meghan office issues major update on couple's Nottingham trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team issued details about their much-talked-about Nottingham visit amid debate about their 'royal style' engagements.

The couple will appear hand in hand at a special place where they made their first appearance as a couple after announcing their engagement in 2017.

According to the Sussex office, Harry and Meghan's first visit was to youth and community charity Community Recording Studio (CRS) in St Ann’s.

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The charity supports young people by providing access to music and recording facilities. They now also offer a variety of creative activities, alongside sports, mentoring, and youth development.

Harry visited the place last year during his UK tour.

Per Express, the couple will look at the work done by charities that are supporting youngsters "facing poverty, instability, exploitation or violence " to build confidence and develop practical skills.

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The couple will be undertaking some other meaningful engagements as well.