Meghan Markle fleeing with Archie, Lilibet after sensing 'danger'?

Meghan Markle was allegedly taking a bold step for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moving to a secret hotel after receiving a bad news.

The Duchess of Sussexes reportedly wanted to take her children to a “secure and discreet” hotel without Prince Harry as her first priority is protecting them.

The insider claimed, “She didn’t even want to be in the UK to begin with, so when she sensed danger, she bolted – and Harry was blindsided."

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The Source claimed Harry expected returning to Britain to make getting police protection easier, telling RadarOnline, “He feels like such a fool.”

They claimed, “He thought they’d return to the UK and getting security would be a cinch. Not so. He hasn’t gotten the protection he expected. He’s humiliated and furious.”

The outlet also linked Meghan's alleged hotel plans to rumours about Harry’s personal life. It claimed that Harry developed feelings for an “age-appropriate” mystery woman in the Santa Barbara area.

It also alleged Meghan discovered the supposed affair through text messages.

At present, the tide has turned completely, Meghan is radiant with smiles, confidently planning to launch her products in the UK, with some outlets even suggesting she is preparing for a graceful and permanent return.

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