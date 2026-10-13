Princess Eugenie to promote Meghan Markle's brand?

Amid swirling reports of Meghan Markle planning a permanent return to the UK, a new chapter of elegance and empowerment is unfolding.

A beautiful princess, admired for her modern spirit, quiet strength and timeless charm, is being considered to bring Meghan’s brand to life and carry its story forward with true royal radiance.

Sources say Meghan hopes Princess Eugenie could help elevate and strengthen her lifestyle brand As Ever, adding a touch of authentic royalty to its next chapter.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie shares life update after shocking move with sister Beatrice

Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, have long maintained close ties with Eugenie, 36, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 40.

However, the Duchess's apparent plan has suffered a major setback as the royal cousins are becoming increasingly distant as tensions within the monarchy deepen.

Undoubtedly, their relationship is said to have been under pressure following renewed scrutiny of Eugenie's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, over their associations with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.

At present, Eugenie has become very reluctant to maintain the same level of contact with the Sussexes, despite their longstanding friendship.

Harry, who previously regarded his younger cousin as one of his most dependable allies within the royal family, can understand the situation and won't force the Princess York to make any decision in hurry.

Eugenie maintained contact with the Sussexes after they stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito. She also appeared in theier Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan," which explored their departure from royal life and their relationship with the monarchy.

Their friendship had survived considerable public controversy, including the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in 2023.

Andrew and Fergie's youngest daughter reportedly sought to protect ties with King Charles and Prince William. There's no doubt that her position has become increasingly complicated following renewed attention surrounding her father's relationship with Epstein.

Neither Eugenie nor her sister Princess Beatrice has been accused of participating in Epstein's crimes.

READ MORE: Meghan renews 'war' with Princess Kate as Harry, William decide to talk