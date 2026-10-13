William Chapman filmed himself approaching tiger moments before fatal attack

The man who died after being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been identified as William Chapman. He was mauled to death when he entered a tiger enclosure on Saturday.

Chapman's footage of himself approaching a tiger in their enclosure just before he was fatally attacked at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has also been released.

In the video, thought to be from Chapman's Instagram account, the victim can be seen entering the enclosure and approaching an Amur tiger named Altai while other visitors shout at him to get out.

The recording ends just before the fatal attack. Police have since identified him and stated that his family is being looked after by specialist officers.

In the short video, Altai can be seen lying on a raised wooden platform, while Chapman approaches her. The yelling from other visitors urging him to get out of the enclosure can also be heard in the video.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving emergency services shortly after 1:30 pm.

The park was evacuated after the attack and was closed Tuesday while investigators determine how Chapman was able to enter the enclosure. The City of Doncaster Council, too, has launched an investigation into the matter.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park stated that Altai was not to be put down and still remains in his enclosure.

The park said it was "devastating" and there was support being given to those who witnessed or intervened in the attack.

Police have also asked that people not to post graphic images of the incident, particularly fake AI-generated videos that have spread online since Chapman's death.