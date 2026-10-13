'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito mourns RJ Mitte: 'You are free'

RJ Mitte passed away at age 34 due to suicide

Giancarlo Esposito is mourning his Breaking Bad costar RJ Mitte after his tragic death at age 34.

On Tuesday, October 13, the actor, who portrayed the series’ antagonist Gustavo “Gus” Fring, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mitte, who portrayed the teenage son of protagonist Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

“Dear one,” Esposito began. “No words can express what your friendship has meant to me.”

READ MORE: RJ Mitte reveals financial struggles after 'Breaking Bad' fame

The 68-year-old actor said that he will always remember the laughter they have shared as well as Mitte’s kindness, philanthropy, and selflessness.

“You will forever live in my heart, representing how pure love can change the world!” Esposito added. “Rest in peace. Now you are free. Fly with the angels.”

Mitte passed away on October 12 due to suicide, his representative confirmed to People magazine. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3, he worked hard to limit his reliance on walking devices. After gaining prominence playing Walt Jr. on the hit AMC show, Mitte became a strong advocate for disabled representation in Hollywood.

Several other Breaking Bad stars have paid tribute to Mitte, including Cranston, Dean Norris (who played his uncle Hank Schrader), Aaron Paul (who played Jesse Pinkman).

READ MORE: Aaron Paul, Dean Norris and more pay tribute to RJ Mitte