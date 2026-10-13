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GTA 6 could hit PC by March 2027, report claims

GTA 6 on PC: Report says launch could come in early 2027

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 13, 2026

GTA 6 could hit PC by March 2027, report claims
GTA 6 could hit PC by March 2027, report claims

PC players eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto VI may not have to wait as long as anticipated.

Citing four industry sources, GamesBeat reports that Rockstar Games plans to launch GTA 6 on PC in the first quarter of 2027, reportedly by the end of March.

If accurate, this marks a major shift in Rockstar’s PC strategy. GTA 5 arrived on PC nearly two years after its console debut, while Red Dead Redemption 2 took just over a year to reach the platform.

A Q1 2027 PC launch would come only months after the console release, which is set for November 19, 2026. This also means that players seeking the most premium experience may not need to agonise over purchasing a PS5 Pro, since a capable PC could offer the definitive version.

Beyond performance, a PC release could become the home of GTA VI’s roleplaying community if Rockstar introduces an online mode.

The PC ecosystem historically supports more user-created content, making it ideal for the popular GTA V roleplay scene to continue.

Till, now, the report has not been confirmed by Rockstar or parent company Take-Two Interactive, so fans should treat it with caution.

GTA VI launched on consoles on November 19, 2026. If the PC version arrives by March 2027, it would represent one of the shortest console-to-PC gaps in Rockstar’s history. 

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