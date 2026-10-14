Scarlett Johansson reality TV debut as producer on Peacock's 'Assassins'

Scarlett Johansson is moving into reality TV as executive producer of Assassins, a new competition series ordered at Peacock.

It will be the first reality series she has produced.

She is executive producing with Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner of B17 Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television.

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The show is based on the popular school game Assassin, in which players try to secretly eliminate their assigned targets.

In the Peacock version, each contestant is assigned one person to eliminate before the season ends.

Every hunter is also the hunted, and no one is ever safe. In the real game, players typically use Nerf guns or water pistols.

No host has been announced.

Assassins follows Peacock’s hit The Traitors, the Emmy-winning Mafia-style game hosted by Alan Cumming.

NBC is airing The Traitors: New Blood, and Peacock will air season six of the celebrity edition next year.

Johansson joins other A-list names behind reality competitions, including Brad Pitt, who executive produces Fox’s Lego Masters.

Johansson’s company, These Pictures, has produced Fly Me to the Moon and Eleanor the Great, and has the series adaptation Just Cause coming to Prime Video and The Nanny Diaries at Netflix.

She was also recently announced as an executive producer of a comedy from her husband, Colin Jost, and The Office alum Danny Chun, financed with brand deals.

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