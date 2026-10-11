Scarlett Johansson reveals Marvel wish involving Jonathan Bailey

One of Hollywood’s most recognisable Marvel star decides her friend belongs in the superhero universe.

Scarlett Johansson wants Jonathan Bailey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“I want to see Jonathan Bailey in every universe!” she reportedly declared, expressing her enthusiasm for seeing her Jurassic World Rebirth co-star take on a role in the superhero world.

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Interestingly, coming from someone who knows the MCU inside out, the suggestion is bound to get fans talking.

One fan praised Johansson's suggestion, writing, “queen really has taste!!”

While others were quick to suggest a character for the Bridgerton star.

“Maybe He Will Played Nova Prime Richard Rider,” one wrote another agreed, “He would be great as Richard Rider/Nova.”

For the unversed, Johansson is no stranger to Marvel. For years, she brought Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, to life, becoming one of the franchise’s defining faces.

Although Natasha’s story ended in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson’s connection to the Marvel universe remains an important part of her career.

Bailey, meanwhile, has built an impressive resume including Bridgerton and Wicked.

A potential MCU appearance would introduce him to yet another blockbuster universe. It is pertinent to note that no Marvel casting announcement has confirmed such a move.

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