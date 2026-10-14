Mia Goth breaks silence on 'My Ex Is My Biggest Fan' selfie, slams Instagram

Mia Goth did not post the Instagram selfie wearing a shirt reading “MY EX IS MY BIGGEST FAN”, and has criticised Instagram for letting the AI-altered image spread.

A spokesperson for Goth, Christine Tripicchio, told The Verge that the actress has no social media accounts on any platform, so the snap could not have been genuine.

The picture was posted on 8 October by a verified fan account, “Mia Goth | Fan Page”, which had more than a million followers.

Read more: Mia Goth's viral Instagram post raises questions after filing for divorce

It went viral because it appeared two days after Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf.

Goth’s team says it has filed multiple complaints about the account’s repeated posting of counterfeit AI images of her.

Tripicchio called it disconcerting that the account qualified for a blue check, and said it is “incomprehensible” that Instagram prioritises spreading forged, manipulated snaps over protecting a public figure’s likeness.

The account appears to have been taken down as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meta does not ban AI-generated depictions of real people.

It labels some content made with AI, but its rules include a carve-out under which still images don’t require a label.

Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett and Steven Soderbergh are among the Hollywood figures who have condemned deepfakes.

The divorce filing itself is not in dispute.

Goth filed in Los Angeles on 6 October, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking primary custody of their daughter.

Read more: Why is Mia Goth divorcing Shia LaBeouf? New details emerge from court docs