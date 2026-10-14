Meghan issues sweet update as she, Harry 'excited' for Nottingham

Meghan Markle shared a message ahead of her much-awaited first official engagement with Prince Harry in the UK.

The founder of As Ever issued a sweet update about her brand's collaboration with Compartes, a luxury gourmet chocolate brand based in Los Angeles.

Her team shared a photo of chocolates featuring As Ever and Compartes branding.

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The caption reads, "Something sweet made for gifting and sharing.

"Introducing The Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio, our newest collaboration, available now at AsEver.com."

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will participate in several engagements in Nottingham, a city where they first appeared after announcing their engagement in 2017.

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According to the Sussex office, the couple will pay a visit to the youth and community charity Community Recording Studio (CRS) in St Ann’s, among other engagements.