BTS Jimin birthday surprise in Chile takes unexpected turn, RM gives update

BTS members had prepared a special birthday surprise for Park Jimin, but things took an unexpected turn for the celebrations.

As the K-pop band continues the South America leg of the Arirang tour, on Tuesday, October 13, Jimin marked his 31st in Chile. The next day, the Like Crazy singer had treated fans to a birthday live.

The celebrations with the members seemed to have begun later on, as Jimin was interrupted from a task at hand.

READ MORE: BTS Jimin first TikTok video sends fans into meltdown: ‘We're not okay'

In a hilarious update, Jimin shared a birthday cake he had gotten with a message written in Korean.

He revealed that he was almost done undressing to take a shower but was greeted with his bandmates. He quipped, while laughing, “The members probably won't be able to post my picture.”

Although, not long after, member RM (nee Kim Namjoon) posted a cropped photo of Jimin, with a message with a birthday greeting.

The interaction seemed to have left fans in fits as Jimin was left in disbelief that RM actually posted the photo.

Jimin responded to RM in his Insta Story comments, hilariously demanding him to “delete” the photo.

He also warned RM to watch out next year.

While the kpop group is well-known for their music and their artistry, their fans, known as ARMY, enjoy the camaraderie that the members share with each other.

Social media was flooded with fans enjoying the banter between them.

READ MORE: BTS RM makes plea for privacy during South America leg of Arirang tour