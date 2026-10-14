KATSEYE Lara Raj celebrates creative milestone with ‘Unloveu’

Lara Raj is celebrating a major songwriting milestone.

As Katseye’s Unloveu and its music video officially arrive on streaming platforms on Tuesday, October 13, it marked an exciting moment for the 20-year-old singer as she showcases her creative contributions to the group’s music.

Taking to Instagram she enthusiastically announced the release, expressing her excitement about sharing the track with fans and highlighting her passion for songwriting and production.

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“unloveu + music video is finally yours to stream on all platforms!” Lara wrote, thanking songwriters Ross Golan and Amy Allen for working with her on the track.

“The first katseye song made by someone in katseye YAY many more to come,” she added, encouraging fans to stream the song and support her songwriting and production passions.

Her excitement was evident throughout the post as she revealed she was writing backstage just before going onstage.

The Stanford-born songstress also gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the latest music video through a carousel of photos, including shots of her posing in a white mini dress.

Another standout detail was her intricate henna design, which featured the song’s title, unloveu, written in the center.

Fans were quick to celebrate Lara’s achievement, flooding the comments with messages of pride and encouragement.

“SO BEYOND PROUD OF YOU!!! YES DIVA!!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “So proud of u twinny and this song means a lot to me too.”

“You're so talented Lara, we're all very proud of you!!!” another supporter added.

Notably, Unloveu was previously released physically on August 14 as a bonus track on KATSEYE’s third EP, WILD, before arriving as a digital single alongside its music video.

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