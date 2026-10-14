The Chainsmokers shocks fans with breakup news: ‘We Are Now Independent’

The Chainsmokers call it quits after more than a decade, but not with each other…

The American electronic DJ and production duo parted ways with Columbia/Disruptor and decided to go independent after 11 years.

On Tuesday, October 13, the Closer hitmakers announced the split via an Instagram post as they entered a new era.

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“After 11 amazing years, we are now independent artists,” they wrote in the caption of the social media post. “We are eternally grateful to our incredible team at Columbia/Distruptor for a decade plus of hard work that has resulted in unimaginable success.”

“We have no idea what to expect for our next chapter but we are extremely excited to have fun and experiment with all our new music releases,” the duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, continued.

“Thank you for sticking with us fam,” they added before punctuating a green heart emoji. “We know we owe you some records!”

Although the EDM-pop duo revealed their separation from the joint record label, fans initially thought the two artists were splitting up.

One relieved fan commented, “My goodness. I got a mini heart attack. Thank God, you guys are not splitting up, it's the record label. Alright.”

They added, “I love you guys, after 1D I don't want to cry again seeing you two break up. Kudos, keep making good music.”

Another fan admitted, “Gave me the shock of a lifetime [teary eyes emoji].”

Others kept it short and sweet, writing, “I thought this was a breakup” and “You scared me with that caption [skull emoji]”

And while the news signals a major professional change, the photos accompanying the announcement seemed to offer a reassuring message about the duo's personal and musical partnership.

The three pictures showed Pall and Taggart posing together, with one capturing them laughing heartily and another showing them holding hands tightly.

If anyone was preparing to mourn the end of The Chainsmokers, those pictures offered a welcome sigh of relief.

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