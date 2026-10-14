Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown

Prince William and Princess Kate did not give gossipmongers any more content by taking a wise move ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint appearance in Nottingham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take part in a number of engagements that support young people and local communities in the city.

Rumours swirled that the future King and Queen are not at ease with the Sussexes' UK showdown. However, this is not the case.

READ MORE: Meghan issues sweet update as she, Harry 'excited' for Nottingham

Speaking to Vanity Fair, royal author Russell Myers shared that the Waleses do not see Harry and Meghan as their competition.

He said that in recent times we have seen William and Kate back to supporting each other on public platforms after going through a royal health scare.

The royal commentator said, "The palace and Foreign Office are planning various official engagements while the couple are in [India], highlighting the prince and princess’s soft-power roles.

"The British government will see this as a chance to secure some form of diplomacy, and they will be doing other engagements outside of Earthshot."

READ MORE: Kensington Palace releases key message as William issues warning

Russell believes that the Waleses "don't see life as a competition with the Sussexes" as they "are doing what’s in front of them and focusing on what they care about."