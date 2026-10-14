Machine Gun Kelly slams fake post with a blunt statement

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly isn't letting a viral post put words in his mouth!

With a blunt response that left little room for interpretation, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, fiercely shut down a viral tweet claiming he regrets losing ex-fiancée Megan Fox.

Responding directly to the social media post, the Rap Devil hitmaker dismissed the supposed confession with an NSFW one-liner.

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“That tweet is faker than a pair of tits,” he wrote on Tuesday, October 13.

The controversy erupted on Monday, October 12, when an X post featuring recent photos of Fox in lingerie, a picture of the former couple together and a screenshot of an alleged tweet attributed to MGK began circulating online.

The supposed confession painted a picture of a heartbroken Houston-born musician regretting the end of his relationship with the actress.

“Seeing these new pictures of megan genuinely makes me wanna throw up my phone into a f—--g wall,” the alleged post read. “I had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somewhere found a way to f–k it all up.”

“Imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is,” it continued before ending with a dramatic declaration: “I’ll never forgive myself for that s–t.”

And just like that, the alleged heartbreak confession was met with a very public reality check.

Rather than confirming that he regretted the breakup, the father of two made it clear that the viral tweet was fake.

For the unversed, Fox and MGK called off their engagement and split in late 2024. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the pair remain connected as co-parents to their daughter, Saga Blade, who was born in March 2025.

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