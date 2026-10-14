Prince Harry forced to take decisive step amid security verdict delay

Prince Harry has maintained that he does not take the security of his family lightly given his persistent attempts for a risk assessment update.

RAVEC, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, which determines the security arrangements of royals and public figures, is reportedly reviewing Harry and Meghan’s security risks.

However, the delay seems to be causing much more anxiety for the Sussexes especially after the recent breach in privacy at the school of their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

READ MORE: Experts expose real danger to Archie, Lilibet

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex’s aides fear that Shabana Mahmood’s review of security measures for public figures will delay a decision on whether he will be granted taxpayer-funded protection.

Hence, Harry is “considering his next steps because he is concerned that the review could either delay any decision for his security measures or mean that they remain the same”.

The taxpayer-funded police protection for the Sussexes has been an uphill battle for Harry since 2020, when it was stripped off after stepping down from senior royal positions.

The plea has been denied several times, but this is understood to be one last try after Harry faced stalking issues during his brief UK visit in 2025.

The update from Harry’s camp also comes after UK Home Office’s Shabana Mahmood announced a security review for MPs, members of the Royal family and public figures in the wake of the killing of Ann Widdecombe, the Reform UK justice spokesman.

“If the review is genuinely root-and-branch and truly independent, it could provide an opportunity to shine a light on the current processes, which appear contradictory and allow far too much discretion to be exercised according to political appetite or bias, rather than being grounded in an objective assessment of threat and risk,” a source close to Harry said.

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Harry and Meghan were asked by Ravec to provide full details of their new daily routines to evaluate any changes to the threat level. A verdict is yet to be shared with them.