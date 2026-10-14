Prince William, Prince Harry 'back to square one' after shocking verdict

Published October 14, 2026
The latest update about Prince William and Prince Harry's possible meeting and its preparation gave fans hope of the much-awaited reunion between two estranged sons of Princess Diana.
However, shocking poll results put the brothers 'back to square one'
According to a Daily Express poll, Britons said 'no' to Harry and William's reunion, stating that the Duke of Sussex cannot be trusted again.
READ MORE: Prince Harry's efforts paid off as Prince William says yes
From 7 am on October 8 until 5 pm on October 12, a poll was conducted, asking people, "Do you want Prince William and Harry to make up?"
The results were not in favour of the meeting, as 87% believe Harry and William should not reunite.
On the other hand, 10% of people said that they should make up. Whereas 3% do not have any opinion on the situation.
One royal fan wrote, "No, because after all the trouble H has caused, William knows he can never trust him again. He (William) must put his wife and his three children first."
READ MORE: Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown
"Trust is the issue here. How could Prince William and Princess Kate ever trust a word Harry says?" another said.