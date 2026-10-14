Jeremy Renner predicts ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ heroes are in trouble for one reason

Jeremy Renner has predicted that the Avengers could lose in Doomsday after Marvel made one big mistake.

Just a week after sparking comeback rumours, the Hawkeye star confirmed that makers ‘didn’t call’ him for Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking during a Q&A at Comic Con Liverpool over the weekend, he revealed that he is not part of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, scheduled to hit theaters on December 18.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner sparks Hawkeye return speculation with ‘Avengers' throwback

However, rather than getting dramatic about Hawkeye's absence, the actor and author delivered a playful jab at Marvel Studios.

“I’m not in [Avengers: Doomsday], so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know,” he joked. “They didn’t call me, so it’s their fault they’re going to lose.”

Now with his latest confirmation it looks like the Avengers will have to save the world without one of their original sharpshooters!

Renner, 55, has confirmed that he will not reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Avengers: Doomsday, and he has a hilarious explanation for why Earth's Mightiest Heroes might be in trouble.

The confirmation also comes just days after the Mayor of Kingstown actor sent Marvel fans into speculation mode with a nostalgic social media post.

On October 8, he shared two throwback photographs featuring his original Avengers co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

Accompanied by a heartfelt message celebrating the friendships forged during their Marvel journey and thanking fans for their support.

The post also had many wondering whether Renner was hinting at a possible MCU reunion.

READ MORE: Anthony Russo drops major ‘Doomsday' clue hidden in ‘Endgame'