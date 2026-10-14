Queen Camilla begins 'save King Charles' mission with surprising alliance

Queen Camilla stands firm to protect King Charles and his reign by forming an unexpected alliance.

The beloved wife of the monarch has become more accepting of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid the increasing discussions surrounding the former Prince's tell-all memoir.

According to Heat, "Camilla is always looking out for herself, and there’s no denying that an alliance with Andrew could soon come in very handy for her."

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It has been noticed that the Queen has quietly been inclined to make peace with the former Duke for two reasons.

First, they have a lot in common. And an insider shared, "They’re both such horse people for one thing, and they’ve both spent their lives in this very small aristocratic world, so there’s plenty they can talk about, and they have been."

The other key reason is to stop Andrew from any kind of tell, as it is the last thing the monarchy needs.

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"Charles may have thought he was distancing himself from Andrew by fobbing him off on Camilla, but his brother is a problem that’s clearly not going to go away," an insider shared.