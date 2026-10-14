Selma Blair’s ‘frustrating’ personality reflected after midair altercation

Selma Blair’s alleged midair outburst has put the actress under intense scrutiny, with new claims from unnamed insiders suggesting concerns about her temper existed long before her latest arrest.

The Cruel Intentions star, 54, was arrested after an incident aboard a Delta flight bound for New York.

Authorities allege she punched and bit flight attendants, then kicked a police officer and assaulted a nurse after landing. Blair’s representative has said she experienced a medical emergency, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

“Selma has always had a fiery personality,” an insider shared with Rob Shutter. “She can be incredibly charming, but she also gets frustrated very quickly. People close to her have seen that side of her for years.”

Read More: Selma Blair flight incident takes shocking turn after new audio emerges

Those familiar with the actress reportedly have differing views about what may have happened during the flight.

“Some friends believe medication or medical complications could explain what happened,” a source noted.

“Others say Selma has always had a hot temper, and they’re worried things have become harder for her to manage.”

Blair revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 and previously spoke about a troubling 2016 flight incident involving alcohol and medication.

She has also written about biting Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane during uncomfortable social encounters.

Read More: Selma Blair's flight controversies: What happened in 2016 and 2026?

However, those past incidents do not establish what caused the latest alleged episode, and there is no confirmed evidence that MS or medication triggered it.

“Nobody wants to pile on someone dealing with serious health challenges,” the insider adds. “But people were allegedly hurt. That can’t simply be brushed aside.”

The source continued: “Her friends want her healthy and safe,” the source says. “They also want everyone around her to be safe.”

For now, the circumstances surrounding the flight remain under investigation, and speculation about Blair’s health or temperament should not be mistaken for established fact.