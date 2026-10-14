Prince William visits east London charity supporting next generation of leaders

The Prince of Wales met young scholars and alumni of the Amos Bursary on Wednesday, shining a light on a charity helping to shape the next generation of Black British leaders.

Prince William visited the organisation at UrbanMBA’s offices in Hoxton, east London, where he heard about its work supporting talented young people of African and Caribbean heritage as they pursue their ambitions.

Founded by Baroness Valerie Amos and Colleen Amos, the foundation helps high-achieving students fulfil their potential through a network of support, opportunities and guidance designed to help them thrive.

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The royal visit was also shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, which posted a photograph of two women wearing Amos Bursary and Amos Voices T-shirts.

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Journalist Rebecca English also shared the engagement on social media, writing, "With the Prince of Wales as he meets with scholars and alumni of @AmosBursary."