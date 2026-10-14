Prince William delights young fan with sweet gesture: ‘truly great king'

Prince William melts hearts with sweet young fan encounter: ‘truly great king’

Prince William surprised the public with a rather causal version of a royal engagement as he showed off his cricket skills on The Mall.

In line with the upcoming Earthshot Prize, which is due to be held in Mumbai, India, next month, the Prince of Wales was joined by cricketing stars from the UK and India outside of Buckingham Palace.

With Bollywood songs playing in the background, William genuinely appeared in high-spirits enjoying the game.

READ MORE: Prince William puts cricket skills on display in front of Buckingham Palace

There was a crowd gathered outside and they seemed to be enjoying the vibes as well. William made sure that he spent some time with the onlookers, which led to a heartwarming interaction with a young fan.

He spotted a small kid wearing an Aston Villa jersey, and as an avid fan of the football, William couldn’t help but share a sweet interaction with him.

The future king did not shy away from taking selfies and left with a ‘Have a good day’ for everyone.