 
Geo News

Prince William delights young fan with sweet gesture: ‘truly great king'

Prince William melts hearts after sharing moment with fans outside of Buckingham Palace

By
A. Akmal
|

Published October 14, 2026

Prince William melts hearts with sweet young fan encounter: ‘truly great king’
Prince William melts hearts with sweet young fan encounter: ‘truly great king’

Prince William surprised the public with a rather causal version of a royal engagement as he showed off his cricket skills on The Mall.

In line with the upcoming Earthshot Prize, which is due to be held in Mumbai, India, next month, the Prince of Wales was joined by cricketing stars from the UK and India outside of Buckingham Palace.

With Bollywood songs playing in the background, William genuinely appeared in high-spirits enjoying the game.

READ MORE: Prince William puts cricket skills on display in front of Buckingham Palace

There was a crowd gathered outside and they seemed to be enjoying the vibes as well. William made sure that he spent some time with the onlookers, which led to a heartwarming interaction with a young fan.

He spotted a small kid wearing an Aston Villa jersey, and as an avid fan of the football, William couldn’t help but share a sweet interaction with him.

The future king did not shy away from taking selfies and left with a ‘Have a good day’ for everyone. 

Make us preferred on Google
Prince Harry forced to take decisive step amid security verdict delay
Prince Harry forced to take decisive step amid security verdict delay
Meghan Markle 'humanitarian' move brutally backfires: Details
Meghan Markle 'humanitarian' move brutally backfires: Details
Charles Spencer shock claims hit with new counter after Piers Morgan saga
Charles Spencer shock claims hit with new counter after Piers Morgan saga
Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown
Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown
Royal family approves major event for happy union
Royal family approves major event for happy union
King Charles receives upsetting news as alarming statement is issued
King Charles receives upsetting news as alarming statement is issued
Meghan issues sweet update as she, Harry 'excited' for Nottingham
Meghan issues sweet update as she, Harry 'excited' for Nottingham
Prince William shares rare teaser of upcoming interview with four-word greeting
Prince William shares rare teaser of upcoming interview with four-word greeting