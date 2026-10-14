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King Charles and Zelenskyy set for major announcement after UK arrival

Zelenskyy arrives in UK with team ahead of meeting with Andy Burnham and King

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Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

King Charles and Zelenskyy set for major announcement after UK arrival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the UK for an audience with King Charles.

Zelenskyy confirmed his arrival in a post on Twitter, revealing that he had travelled to Britain with his team ahead of a day of important discussions.

He also thanked the King, the UK government and the British public for their continued support of Ukraine.

Read More: King Charles' ‘bored' moment revealed after church outing

“Today, I will have an audience with His Majesty King Charles III,” he wrote, further meetings would focus on security matters and decisions intended to strengthen his country.

The visit is expected to bring fresh announcements on Britain’s support for Ukraine, including the provision of additional missiles designed to counter drone attacks.

Read More: King’s team gets alert over major disruption ahead of historic event

New sanctions against Russia are also expected to feature in the announcements.

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