King Charles' ‘bored' moment revealed after Scottish church outing with Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla returned to the Scottish Highlands on Sunday morning at Crathie Church in Aberdeenshire after spending several days in London.

The royal couple were pictured travelling to the church in a black Range Rover, with Charles, 77, appearing to wear a tartan suit for the occasion.

Read More: King’s team shares delightful news for key royal couple

Camilla accessorised her outfit with a hat featuring distinctive feathered detailing.

The outing comes amid a fresh insight into the King's softer side, following a revelation by former Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt about a sweet moment involving his youngest grandson, Prince Louis.

Recalling the rehearsals ahead of King’s Coronation in May 2023, Penny shared how the monarch appeared rather bored with proceedings until the young prince arrived for a visit.

“He suddenly sprung to life because beside him was Prince Louis, who had come to visit,” she recalled.

The rehearsal was reportedly paused so that Charles could show his grandson the Crown Jewels, turning a formal preparation into a special family moment.

Prince Louis, now eight, has frequently charmed royal watchers with his animated expressions at major family occasions, while his grandfather has occasionally offered glimpses of their relationship away from official duties.

Read More: Royal family releases Queen Camilla's emotional video after Harry's visit



King Charles and Queen’s visit followed a few days in London, with the couple returning north for a quieter Sunday morning.