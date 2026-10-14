King Charles makes heartfelt gesture to Pope Leo, leaders unite in prayer for recovery

King Charles privately reached out to Pope Leo XIV following the pontiff’s lung cancer diagnosis.

The King’s gesture comes as prayers have poured in from religious leaders across Britain, with the Archbishop of Westminster urging Catholics to pray for the Pope’s recovery following his recent surgery.

The Vatican confirmed on Tuesday that the 71-year-old pontiff had undergone a planned operation to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

The procedure was described as successful, and the Pope is understood to have spent a peaceful night at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

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All papal audiences have been cancelled until October 20 as he recuperates.

Archbishop Richard Moth, who leads the Catholic Church in England and Wales, expressed relief at the news that the operation had gone well, asking Catholics and people of goodwill to keep the Pope in their prayers.

“There is a sense of gratitude and relief that the surgery has been successful,” he said.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, has also offered her prayers for the pontiff, saying she hopes his recovery will be “swift and complete”.

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For King Charles, the news may carry a particularly personal resonance.

The 77-year-old monarch announced his own cancer diagnosis in February 2024, although Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer he is being treated for.

He continues to receive treatment, with his progress previously described as positive.