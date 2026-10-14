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John Boyega's wife breaks silence after secret wedding, baby reveal

The 'Star Wars' actor revealed he’s been married for around two years and recently became a father

By
Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

John Boyega shares several loved-up photos with Lashontae Heckard
John Boyega shares several loved-up photos with Lashontae Heckard

John Boyega and Lashontae Heckard are finally hard-launching their relationship — after two years of marriage and new parenthood.

As news spread that the couple secretly tied the knot and are expecting a child, the Star Wars actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to post several loved-up photos with his pregnant wife. However, Boyega revealed that the couple actually welcomed their baby boy “some time” ago.

“Our little bundle of joy has been with us for some time now but thank you for all the well wishes,” he wrote. “Also my sister is about to pop! Wish her well too!”

READ MORE: List of Hollywood stars who recently embraces parenthood

Boyega also shared a clip of him cradling his newborn, stroking his head while keeping his face hidden.

As speculation swirled about the mystery woman, Lashontae Heckard — who is also an actress and goes by Tae — identified herself in the comments, writing, love and blessings to my Blessing!!!” Over on her Instagram bio, her name reads “Lashontae Boyega,” confirming she took her husband’s last name.

Boyega sparked buzz about his personal life earlier this month, telling The Guardian in an interview published October 4 that he has been married “coming up two years now,” and that they have “a baby cooking.”

It is unclear when Boyega, 34, and Tae, 48, began dating, but they were first linked in early 2025 after being spotted together at Disneyland, per Cosmopolitan

READ MORE: John Boyega criticises Star Wars franchise recalling racist backlash

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