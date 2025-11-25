Celebrity babies born in 2025: Hollywood stars who embraced parenthood

Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Collins and others welcome kids this year

The year 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for celebrity baby news, with Hollywood’s brightest stars welcoming new additions and others announcing long-awaited pregnancies.

From giving birth, to adopting and welcoming children through surrogacy, many A-list celebrities in Hollywood embraced parenthood this year.

Here is a list of stars who welcomed their little sunshines in 2025.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky:

The Diamonds singer welcomed a baby with partner A$AP Rocky on September 13, 2025, who they named as Rocki Irish Mayers. The two announced the birth of their newly born child on Instagram with a photo of their little bundle of joy and a pair of pink boxing gloves.

The couple already share two sons RZA and Riot.

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly:

Meghan Fox gave birth to a baby girl in March 2025 with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The model previously shares three sons namely Noah, Bodhi and Journey with former partner Brian Austin Green

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell:

The Emily in Paris famed Lily Collins welcomed a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell on January 31, 2025, with husband Charlie McDowell via surrogacy.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney:

Jennifer Lawrence, who already shares a son named Cy with husband Cook Maroney, gave birth to their second baby in the early 2025.

She has kept the name of her second child secret. However, a keychain named Louie was spotted, which eagle-eyed fans think might be the name.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista:

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in September 2023 after sparking romance rumours in 2022. In October, the lovebirds welcomed their first child to the world.

Henry Cavill and Natalia Viscuso:

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso share one child together a daughter, who was born in early 2025.

The Man of Steel actor kept the exact date of birth and name private; however, he confirmed the gender of his baby in an interview with British GQ.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs:

Cardi B, Grammy Award winner, welcomed a baby with American footballer Stefon Diggs on November 13.

Cardi is already a mom to three children Kulture, Wave and Blossom which she shares with her ex Offset.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:

The Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024. One year after their marriage, the couple announced that they became parents to little child through adoption.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton:

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton, who already share a child, welcomed their second baby in November 2025. The duo has kept the names and gender of their children private.