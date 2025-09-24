'Star Wars' actor delivers blunt response on sequel trilogy

John Boyega shares his version of 'Star Wars' remake

John Boyega stars as ex-Stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars movies, which include The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.



But years later, the actor, who was at Florida Supercon 2025 in Miami Beach, was asked about what he would change if he remade those sequels.

“If I was a producer on ‘Star Wars’ from the beginning, you would have had a whole completely different thing,” he says.

“It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, or all these people. We’re not doing that."

"The first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton," he notes.

Moreover, on new characters, John adds there will be more character development in his vision.

They will "not be OP’d [overpowered] in these movies. They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it," the star shares. "No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I’d do that.”

The 33-year-old also says he wants to tap into and expand the universe of the franchise in his storytelling.

“I’d look to the Old Republic stories and see what we can add to the continuation of that. I would definitely want to see Force Unleashed stories in there,” he notes.

“I would try to expand the ‘Star Wars’ universe as much as possible while respecting the lore. If we’re expanding the lore, we have to do it within the respective boundaries that stay true," John concludes.