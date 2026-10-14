King Charles' loyalist friend backs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK move?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's surprising link to one of KingCharles's closest friends has been revealed during their extended stay in the UK.

A loyal confidant of the British monarch is said to have quietly backed the Sussexes as they worked to secure their financial future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became tight with 63-year-old hedge fund founder Ian Wace while they were still working royals and had a scare in the air aboard his private jet that left the trio "bonded," royal expert Tom Sykes reported.

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The Sussexes were newlyweds when they reportedly flew to Amsterdam with Ian Wace. The commentator, as reported by Radar, noted that Wace is "a friend of the King" who has "contributed to his causes," referring to Harry's father.

King Charles III, which makes it all the more curious that he would shelter the monarch's estranged son and daughter-in-law at his Rowler Manor estate in Northamptonshire, which The Royalist podcast host pointed out is not actually in the Cotswolds.

"The mystery of the connection between Harry, Meghan, and their billionaire host can finally be revealed, and it is a lightning strike on a private jet," Sykes shared on his Monday, October 12, episode after learning the information from a "very reliable source."

The Sussexes apparently got to know Wace after spending time in the Cotswolds, including Soho Farmhouse, following their May 2018 wedding, but a harrowing mid-air terror brought them much closer together.

"It was a terrifying incident. Apparently, the plane wasn't damaged, but it freaked everybody out, and they became firm and fast friends ever since," Sykes shared about the bond over the in-flight fright.

He revealed that the plane safely landed in the Netherlands but was grounded for a week as a precaution, and the group later flew back to England on a different jet.

Sykes said he believes that Wace's massive 700-plus-acre private country estate is where the Sussexes have reportedly been residing because "Meghan has done so much to identify where they are staying," including sharing a new Instagram video seemingly from the sprawling property on Sunday, October 11.

"The estate is visible from space. I mean, these are very obvious landmarks," Sykes pointed out, referring to aerial and satellite images showing the property's distinctive bridge beside a trout pond where Harry was seen fishing with his children in Markle's September 13 social media photo and video.

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