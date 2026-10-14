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Prince Harry erupts in anger after beloved Princess' shocking blunder

Prince Harry called Princess after her unexpected move

By
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Published October 14, 2026

Prince Harry erupts in anger after beloved Princess shocking blunder
Prince Harry erupts in anger after beloved Princess' shocking blunder

Prince Harry allegedly erupted with anger after discovering a shocking blunder made by one of his most beloved Princesses.

A misstep that struck a nerve and sparked a reaction from the Sussexes, insiders claim that it’s left the Sussexes with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The fresh blow came earlier this month, when a signed copy of Meghan's children's book "The Bench", personally inscribed to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, unexpectedly surfaced for sale on eBay.

READ MORE: King Charles' loyalist friend backs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK move?

What was meant to be a heartfelt, private gift quickly turned into public embarrassment, leaving Harry and Meghan blindsided and raising uncomfortable questions about loyalty, trust, and where royal friendships truly stand.

To Meghan, it’s quite hurtful seeing something so personal from that period effectively discarded.

The Source added, "Harry called Eugenie after they saw the story and wanted to know exactly what had happened."

Undoubtedly, the move incredibly embarrassing for the Duchess because this wasn’t simply a random copy of her book. It was something she had personally written in and given to Eugenie and Jack.

The insider added: "The Duke sees his relationship with Eugenie as increasingly important. That’s why he reacted so strongly.

"They had been getting back into a good place and there was a feeling that she could be someone Harry could trust and rely upon in the UK."

 "Meghan has said she feels humiliated and wants a cooling off period with Eugenie," according to the source.

Eugenie was reportedly mortified. She explained that she hadn’t deliberately got rid of it and certainly hadn’t sold it.

But from Harry and Meghan’s point of view, the whole thing has left a rather nasty taste.

READ MORE: Prince William leans on unexpected woman for strength amid Kate's woes

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