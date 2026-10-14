 
Geo News

Prince William leans on unexpected woman for strength amid Kate's woes

The future British monarch's toughest chapter came amid Princess Kate's darkest days

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 14, 2026

Prince William leans on unexpected woman for strength amid Kates woes
Prince William leans on unexpected woman for strength amid Kate's woes

Prince William's toughest chapter came during Princess Kate's darkest days when the weight of the crown and a family in crisis became almost too much to bear.

Behind the palace walls, it was the quiet comfort of a surprise woman that kept the future British monarch going. She became the Prince of Wales's unexpected anchor when he needed it most.

It won't be wrong to say that William is one of the lucky ones when it comes to his in-laws as he enjoys a good relationship with both of his wife's parents.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown

Royal author Robert Jobson reveals how William leaned on his mother-in-law Carole Middleton after Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old streghtened his bond with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, 71, especially after she was there to support him during Kate's treatment.

Prince William leans on unexpected woman for strength amid Kates woes

They went on to reveal that Carole would take her son-in-law out to the pub and 'they would sit and talk', offering William a break from the 'brutal' time, as he would later describe it.

'[Carole] was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She's been as solid as a rock,' Robert said.

'When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She's been a good sounding-board, a wise head.'

When Carole's heel got stuck in the grass during the occasion, it was William who offered a helping hand to his 'second mum' as she steadied herself, before the pair chatted jovially among other guests.

William is said to have 'adopted' the Middleton family soon after he started dating Kate in the early 2000s - and Carole is now an indispensable part of the Wales' close-knit family unit.

READ MORE: Prince William, Prince Harry 'back to square one' after shocking verdict

Make us preferred on Google
Meghan Markle question about Andrew leaves Harry in disbelief
Meghan Markle question about Andrew leaves Harry in disbelief
Ex-Prince Andrew's new romance mystery raises eyebrows as truth comes out
Ex-Prince Andrew's new romance mystery raises eyebrows as truth comes out
Prince William, Prince Harry 'back to square one' after shocking verdict
Prince William, Prince Harry 'back to square one' after shocking verdict
Prince William delights young fan with sweet gesture: ‘truly great king'
Prince William delights young fan with sweet gesture: ‘truly great king'
Prince Harry forced to take decisive step amid security verdict delay
Prince Harry forced to take decisive step amid security verdict delay
Meghan Markle 'humanitarian' move brutally backfires: Details
Meghan Markle 'humanitarian' move brutally backfires: Details
Charles Spencer shock claims hit with new counter after Piers Morgan saga
Charles Spencer shock claims hit with new counter after Piers Morgan saga
Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown
Prince William, Kate have a message for Harry, Meghan before UK showdown