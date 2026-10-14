Olivia Rodrigo melts hearts with wholesome family moment mid-show

Olivia Rodrigo had a family heartwarming interaction during her recent The Unraveled Tour show in Chicago, and the moment has been making rounds all over the internet.

The 23-year-old pop superstar was in the middle of her song, stupid song, as she made her way down the barricade and saw her grandmother in the audience.

As seen in the videos, the drop dead hitmaker stopped by, embraced her grandmother and carried on with the song.

The audience and fans on social media alike, appreciated the wholesome interaction and shared the videos.

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One X user wrote, "her grandma on stage during stupid song is the kind of thing that makes the whole crowd feel like family for one night."

Another added, "that’s so cute omg," and more exclaimed, "CUTE," and "what a cuteee bond."

While someone added, "beautiful family!!"

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