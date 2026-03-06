Maisie Peters surprises fans in Australia with Ed Sheeran

Maisie Peters gave her Melbourne audience an unexpected treat on Wednesday night when Ed Sheeran walked out on stage to join her for a surprise duet, a moment that clearly meant a great deal to both of them.

Sheeran, 35, appeared at Peters' show on 4th March during her Before the Bloom Tour in Australia, performing his 2017 hit Castle on the Hill alongside the 25-year-old singer.

Peters shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, captioning it with heartfelt warmth. "Thank you @teddysphotos for singing the best song ever with me at my show in melbourne tonight," she wrote.

"Still remember watching you play this one all 60 something gigs we did together, and it was so magical getting to join you on it for one. The best to ever do it."

Sheeran is currently in Australia as part of his own Loop Tour, which will next take him to the Dominican Republic on 9th May before wrapping up in November.

Peters, meanwhile, is gearing up for a busy year.

Her third studio album, Florescence, is due for release in May, following her 2023 sophomore record The Good Witch.