Dove Cameron's wedding vows make Damiano David cry-laugh in new photos

The couple tied the knot in an Italian ceremony in September 2026

Dove Cameron wrote the perfect vows for her wedding to Damiano David last month.

On Wednesday, October 14, the singer-slash-actress shared new photographs from her Italian wedding to the Måneskin frontman. One of the photographs captured the couple’s vow exchange, showing Cameron, 30, holding the microphone as David, 27, burst into laughter while wiping tears from his eyes.

More photographs showed the newlyweds walking down the aisle and sharing their first kiss as husband-and-wife. In one photograph, David carried his bride in his arms.

READ MORE: Dove Cameron marries Damiano David in intimate Italy ceremony

“From this lifetime to the next,” Cameron captioned the post.

Meanwhile, David previously called the wedding “the best days of my life,” saying he’s “proud to call [Dove] my wife.”

The couple tied the knot on September 24 on their 3-year anniversary at the historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Tuscany. They announced their engagement in January 2026, although Vogue reported they actually got engaged in October 2025.

Romance rumours first swirled in September 2023 when Cameron attended one of David’s Måneskin concerts. They made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala in February 2024.

READ MORE: Dove Cameron shares the truth about going public with Damiano David