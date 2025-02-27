Dove Cameron shares the truth about going public with Damiano David

Dove Cameron recently got candid and opened up about why she made her relationship public with Damiano David.

The 29-year-old American singer and actress, who recently dropped a new song called Too Much, confirmed her relationship with David from Maneskin by making their red carpet debut in February 2024.

While conversing with PEOPLE, Cameron shared the details of her love life for the first time after her breakup with Thomas Doherty in 2021.

Reflecting on making her relationship public with David, she said, “We had a conversation early on, because it's a weird thing that you have to talk about.”

The Emmy-winning actress added, "He was like, 'If someone in high school, or who's a lawyer, nurse or working at a coffee shop can post a picture of their partner and share the normal, beautiful parts of their lives, why should it be different for us?'"

Cameron went on to mention that she used to feel "so much anxiety" about coming to the spotlight with her beau.

"I've been public in the past. And I've had some not-so-public relationships that I was a little bit less inclined to share. Not because of the people I was seeing, but because it just felt like a scary thing to be really open about. It's like I got scared,” she explained.

The Descendants star, who agreed with David regarding making their relationship public, said, "I had done so much growing on my own, just in terms of being okay with who I was at this point in my life and feeling more like I could come back in the public eye.”

Cameron had taken a break from her career in late 2023 and when she was ready to work again, her relationship with David "got out of our hands," and people started to find out if they were together.

Shedding light on this, she admitted, "So it was like, ‘Why not be a little more normal about this? It's a beautiful thing.’ It's so beautiful to be in love."

"We keep so much of our relationship to ourselves, of course. I don't know. It just feels normal. I don't really think about it, if I'm honest,” the Cloud 9 actress stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Dove Cameron and Damiano David began dating in September 2023.