Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record

Olivia Rodrigo has excited fans all over social media by hinting at a possible direction for her fourth studio album.

The 23-year-old pop superstar mentioned in a new interview that she has always kept a non-messy attitude but she might change that.

Rodrigo said, “I've always been such a goody-two-shoes. Maybe I should have my bad girl phase in a year and really go crazy or something — make up for lost time.”

Fans picked up on the theme and flocked to social media, expressing their excitement for the drop dead hitmaker creating her 'bad girl album' which might be similar to her second album GUTS or a different rock punk sound.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo melts hearts with wholesome family moment mid-show

One X user wrote, "dangerous woman era incoming," and "She need to go full goth punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure."

A third chimed in, "Oh I would love for her to have her dangerous woman or good girl gone bad era," and another cheered, "WERE GETTING GUTS 2.0 WOOOO WE WONNN."

While more added, "OR4 bad girl era," and "WE’RE GETTING THAT ROCK ALBUM BYE BYE DAN NIGRO."

Another gushed, "im so SAT for OR4."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo calls out internet's obsession with her dating life