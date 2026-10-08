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Olivia Rodrigo calls out internet's obsession with her dating life

The pop star, 23, says she feels like she's 'being stalked' and wishes she could 'experience life normally'

By
Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Rodrigo has been spotted going on a few dates ever since her split from Louis Partridge last year
Rodrigo has been spotted going on a few dates ever since her split from Louis Partridge last year

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about the unfortunate realities of dating as a pop star.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, October 7, the 23-year-old singer addressed months of online speculation about her dating life following her split from Louis Partridge last year.

“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private,” she said. “I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo looks back at 'honeybee' disagreement with Louis Partridge

Over the summer, the Grammy-winner has been spotted going on several dates with different people, including private equity associate Julian Croonenberghs and Geese frontman Cameron Winter.

However, Rodrigo maintains that she’s still single, reminding fans she should be able to date without it turning into an online discourse. “Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet’s like, ‘They’re married, blah blah blah,” she reflected.

Paparazzi photos of Rodrigo and Croonenbergh especially drew backlash from fans who criticised her for dating finance bros.

“It actually really sucks, and it feels really invasive. It feels like you’re being stalked and then judged for pictures,” she noted. “Like I said, I’m single, I don’t have a boyfriend, and to be stalked outside of your home and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you’re a bad person, it’s just the craziest thing.”

The Driver’s License hitmaker added that although “I know who I am, and I know what my values are,” she does wish that she could “experience life normally.” 

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo fuels new romance rumours

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